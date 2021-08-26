Quhuo (NASDAQ:QH) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.25 EPS

Quhuo (NASDAQ:QH) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.25), Fidelity Earnings reports. Quhuo had a negative return on equity of 24.90% and a negative net margin of 1.97%.

QH stock opened at $2.42 on Thursday. Quhuo has a twelve month low of $1.99 and a twelve month high of $10.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $126.80 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.52. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.15.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Quhuo stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Quhuo Limited (NASDAQ:QH) by 149.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,502 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,058 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.09% of Quhuo worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Quhuo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th.

Quhuo Company Profile

Quhuo Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates a workforce operational solution platform in the People's Republic of China. The company provides tech-enabled and end-to-end operational solutions to blue-chip on-demand consumer service businesses in industries with e-commerce exposure, including delivery, ride-hailing, housekeeping, and bike-sharing.

