Rapidz (RPZX) Price Hits $0.0002 on Top Exchanges

Rapidz (CURRENCY:RPZX) traded 4.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 26th. In the last week, Rapidz has traded down 1.8% against the US dollar. One Rapidz coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Rapidz has a total market cap of $357,375.84 and approximately $14,606.00 worth of Rapidz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002115 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.27 or 0.00053445 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003042 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.84 or 0.00014455 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002117 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.58 or 0.00054088 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $364.04 or 0.00769776 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.75 or 0.00098861 BTC.

Rapidz Coin Profile

Rapidz (RPZX) is a coin. Rapidz’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,847,661,820 coins. The official website for Rapidz is www.rapidz.io . Rapidz’s official Twitter account is @rapidzpay and its Facebook page is accessible here . Rapidz’s official message board is www.rapidz.io/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “Rapidz is an international financial technology company. It provides a decentralized payment system which aims to improve merchant profitability and customer convenience. Rapidz strives to make payments convenient, fast, safe and efficient. RapidzPay was established in 2017 and now operates offices in Switzerland, Thailand, and Taiwan. The company is founded by a team of financial technology and blockchain experts with the core mission to bring cryptocurrency to the masses. RapidzPay™ current endeavor is to increase its active cryptocurrency users to over 50 million, and reach a market capitalization to over 1 trillion USD. This objective will be accomplished by by utilizing Rapidz ecosystem of products, as well as by the Rapidz token (RPZX). “

Buying and Selling Rapidz

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rapidz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rapidz should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rapidz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

