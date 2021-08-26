Raven Industries (NASDAQ:RAVN) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Raven Industries (NASDAQ:RAVN) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The conglomerate reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Raven Industries had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 6.53%.

Raven Industries stock opened at $58.41 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $57.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Raven Industries has a 52 week low of $20.83 and a 52 week high of $59.60. The stock has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 87.18, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.52.

Get Raven Industries alerts:

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Raven Industries stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Raven Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVN) by 147.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 312,616 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 186,096 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.87% of Raven Industries worth $18,085,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 81.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on RAVN shares. Lake Street Capital cut Raven Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Raven Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, CJS Securities cut Raven Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Raven Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.67.

Raven Industries Company Profile

Raven Industries, Inc engages in the provision of technology products and solutions for the industrial, agricultural, geomembrane, construction, commercial lighter-than-air, and aerospace and defense markets. It operates through the following segments: Applied Technology, Engineered Films, and Aerostar.

Read More: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Raven Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raven Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.