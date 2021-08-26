Raymond James Reaffirms Outperform Rating for Quarterhill (TSE:QTRH)

Quarterhill (TSE:QTRH)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by research analysts at Raymond James in a research note issued on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a C$3.80 price target on the stock. Raymond James’ price target points to a potential upside of 31.94% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Quarterhill from C$4.00 to C$4.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Cormark raised their target price on shares of Quarterhill from C$2.75 to C$3.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th.

Get Quarterhill alerts:

Shares of QTRH stock traded up C$0.26 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$2.88. 375,541 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 209,457. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$2.43. The company has a quick ratio of 5.79, a current ratio of 6.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. Quarterhill has a 52 week low of C$1.77 and a 52 week high of C$3.11. The stock has a market cap of C$327.60 million and a P/E ratio of 90.00.

In other Quarterhill news, insider Quarterhill Inc. bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$2.55 per share, with a total value of C$25,548.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 49,500 shares in the company, valued at C$126,462.60. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 103,000 shares of company stock valued at $257,549.

About Quarterhill

Quarterhill Inc operates in the intelligent transportation system and intellectual property licensing industries worldwide. Its Licensing segment includes patents relating to memory interface technologies, semiconductor manufacturing and packaging technologies, medical, industrial and automotive applications, computer gaming, intelligent personal assistant technologies, enhanced image processing, streaming video technologies, nonvolatile Flash memory, DRAM and other memory technologies, semiconductor analog circuitry technologies, and other technologies.

See Also: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Quarterhill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quarterhill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.