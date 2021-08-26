Raymond James Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for Dye & Durham (TSE:DND)

Raymond James reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Dye & Durham (TSE:DND) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Raymond James currently has a C$63.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on DND. CIBC restated a neutral rating and set a C$50.50 target price on shares of Dye & Durham in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Dye & Durham from C$53.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on Dye & Durham from C$65.00 to C$60.00 and set a na rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on Dye & Durham from C$59.00 to C$61.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Dye & Durham currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$57.90.

Shares of DND stock opened at C$47.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$46.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.32, a current ratio of 6.53 and a quick ratio of 6.42. Dye & Durham has a 12 month low of C$19.42 and a 12 month high of C$53.68. The company has a market cap of C$3.22 billion and a P/E ratio of -41.09.

Dye & Durham Limited, through its subsidiary, Dye & Durham Corporation, provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for legal firms, financial service institutions, and government organizations in Canada and the United Kingdom. Its cloud-based platform automates the public record due diligence searches, document preparation, and electronic public record for legal due diligence, corporate formation and maintenance, lien registration, litigation, and real estate conveyancing.

