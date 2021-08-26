Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Bought by Delta Financial Advisors LLC

Delta Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 0.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 26,262 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Delta Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $2,240,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 448.3% during the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 136.9% in the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 70.52% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RTX. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Wednesday. Argus raised Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.77.

In other Raytheon Technologies news, insider Wesley D. Kremer sold 5,512 shares of Raytheon Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.82, for a total value of $478,551.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 73,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,382,919.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Robert Kelly Ortberg sold 60,000 shares of Raytheon Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.10, for a total value of $5,106,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 101,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,655,010.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Raytheon Technologies stock traded down $0.97 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $84.76. 2,584,028 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,265,960. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s 50-day moving average is $86.15. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $51.92 and a 1 year high of $89.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $15.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.83 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 3.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.73%.

Raytheon Technologies Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

