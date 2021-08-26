Real Matters (TSE:REAL) Sets New 12-Month Low at $11.78

Real Matters Inc. (TSE:REAL) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$11.78 and last traded at C$11.91, with a volume of 285057 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$12.07.

A number of analysts have recently commented on REAL shares. Cormark set a C$15.40 target price on shares of Real Matters in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on Real Matters from C$25.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James set a C$25.00 target price on Real Matters and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. National Bankshares cut Real Matters from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from C$35.00 to C$15.50 in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, ATB Capital decreased their price objective on Real Matters from C$26.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Friday, July 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$19.04.

The company has a market cap of C$945.79 million and a P/E ratio of 22.35. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$15.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20, a current ratio of 3.76 and a quick ratio of 3.66.

In other Real Matters news, Director Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$16.65, for a total value of C$49,940.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,614,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$43,521,127.57. In the last three months, insiders have sold 57,000 shares of company stock worth $962,647.

Real Matters Company Profile

Real Matters Inc provides technology and network management solutions to mortgage lending and insurance industries in Canada and the United States. It offers residential mortgage appraisals for purchase, refinance, and home equity transactions under the Solidifi brand to the mortgage lending industry; and insurance inspection services to property and casualty insurers under the iv3 brand.

