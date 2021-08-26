Realty Income (NYSE:O) Price Target Raised to $81.00

Realty Income (NYSE:O) had its price objective raised by research analysts at Mizuho from $77.00 to $81.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Mizuho’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 14.20% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Realty Income from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Realty Income in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $79.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on Realty Income from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Realty Income in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.83.

O opened at $70.93 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $69.55. Realty Income has a 12-month low of $57.00 and a 12-month high of $72.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $27.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 0.75.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $464.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $430.93 million. Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.21% and a net margin of 20.89%. Realty Income’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Realty Income will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Ronald Merriman sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.05, for a total transaction of $280,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,546,353.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its stake in shares of Realty Income by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 262,752 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,535,000 after purchasing an additional 60,701 shares during the last quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 576,407 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,469,000 after buying an additional 51,346 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 45.0% in the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $550,000 after buying an additional 2,559 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,207,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $414,313,000 after buying an additional 1,008,970 shares during the period. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,355,000. Institutional investors own 65.42% of the company’s stock.

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

