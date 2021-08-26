Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBGLY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBGLY) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company.

RBGLY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Thursday, July 29th.

Shares of OTCMKTS RBGLY traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.31. The stock had a trading volume of 864,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 601,549. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.97. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 1 year low of $15.21 and a 1 year high of $20.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.23 and a beta of 0.63.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.186 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. This is a positive change from Reckitt Benckiser Group’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.18. Reckitt Benckiser Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.05%.

About Reckitt Benckiser Group

Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc engages in the manufacture and trade of health, hygiene and home products. It operates through Health and Hygiene Home segments. The Health segment focuses on infant and child nutrition; health relief; health hygiene; and vitamins, minerals and supplements. The Hygiene Home segment focuses on the household sector.

