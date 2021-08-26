Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBGPF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBGPF) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 193,500 shares, a growth of 567.2% from the July 29th total of 29,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 39.5 days.

Shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group stock traded down $0.89 during trading on Thursday, reaching $75.88. 1,034 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,691. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $83.80. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 1-year low of $75.00 and a 1-year high of $102.00.

Separately, Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc engages in the manufacture and trade of health, hygiene and home products. It operates through Health and Hygiene Home segments. The Health segment focuses on infant and child nutrition; health relief; health hygiene; and vitamins, minerals and supplements. The Hygiene Home segment focuses on the household sector.

