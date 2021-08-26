Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) Director Robert J. Mylod, Jr. Sells 6,083 Shares

Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) Director Robert J. Mylod, Jr. sold 6,083 shares of Redfin stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.47, for a total transaction of $276,594.01. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,849 shares in the company, valued at $402,364.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

NASDAQ RDFN opened at $51.10 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.72. Redfin Co. has a 52 week low of $37.31 and a 52 week high of $98.44. The firm has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a PE ratio of -204.40 and a beta of 1.87. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $57.52.

Get Redfin alerts:

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.04. Redfin had a negative net margin of 1.27% and a negative return on equity of 3.73%. The company had revenue of $471.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $454.91 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Redfin Co. will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RDFN. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Redfin by 211.1% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Redfin in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Redfin by 62.5% in the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Redfin in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Redfin by 58.2% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Redfin from $99.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Redfin in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Stephens raised shares of Redfin from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on shares of Redfin in a research note on Friday, August 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Redfin in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.80.

About Redfin

Redfin Corporation operates as a residential real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells homes.

Further Reading: How do CD ladders protect against rising interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for Redfin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redfin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.