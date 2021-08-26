Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $537.89 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) to post sales of $537.89 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Redfin’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $535.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $540.72 million. Redfin reported sales of $236.92 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 127%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Redfin will report full-year sales of $1.79 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.73 billion to $1.88 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $2.42 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.00 billion to $2.69 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Redfin.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $471.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $454.91 million. Redfin had a negative return on equity of 3.73% and a negative net margin of 1.27%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered Redfin from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Redfin from $99.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Redfin in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Redfin in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson cut their target price on Redfin from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.80.

Shares of RDFN traded down $1.36 during trading on Thursday, reaching $49.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,015,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,533,953. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $57.31. Redfin has a twelve month low of $37.31 and a twelve month high of $98.44. The company has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -198.96 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 3.47.

In related news, CEO Glenn Kelman sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.40, for a total transaction of $1,662,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Bridget Frey sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.96, for a total value of $895,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 157,615 shares of company stock valued at $8,943,888. 6.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RDFN. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Redfin by 211.1% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Redfin in the first quarter worth $34,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Redfin by 62.5% in the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Redfin in the first quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Redfin by 58.2% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. 72.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Redfin Company Profile

Redfin Corporation operates as a residential real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells homes.

