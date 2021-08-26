Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. Boosts Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 13.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 242 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. increased its position in Alphabet by 200.0% during the first quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 15 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Corsicana & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 29.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GOOG. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist raised their price target on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Citigroup downgraded Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3,190.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,087.17.

In related news, major shareholder Capitalg 2014 Lp sold 356,152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total value of $36,327,504.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 48 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,435.85, for a total transaction of $116,920.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,413,927.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 479,641 shares of company stock worth $361,854,852 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet stock opened at $2,859.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.91 trillion, a PE ratio of 30.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.99. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,406.55 and a 12-month high of $2,866.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 3.14. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2,663.83.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. The business had revenue of $61.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.08 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 61.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $10.13 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

