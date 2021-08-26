Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. Boosts Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,734 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin during the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the second quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $384.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $370.20 target price (down previously from $394.00) on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $400.87.

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock opened at $358.75 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $371.96. Lockheed Martin Co. has a twelve month low of $319.81 and a twelve month high of $401.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.34 billion, a PE ratio of 14.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.99.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.53 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $17.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.93 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 123.35% and a net margin of 10.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.79 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 23.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $2.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $10.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 41.87%.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

