Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. Buys 1,022 Shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,471 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares during the quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $957,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Summit Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Monster Beverage during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Key Financial Inc grew its position in Monster Beverage by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 551 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage during the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. 53.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MNST opened at $97.13 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $51.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.11. Monster Beverage Co. has a one year low of $75.45 and a one year high of $99.89. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $93.82.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.08. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 29.88% and a return on equity of 25.97%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MNST shares. Citigroup upgraded shares of Monster Beverage from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $97.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Monster Beverage in a research report on Sunday, May 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.53.

In other news, insider Emelie Tirre sold 42,786 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.08, for a total value of $4,068,092.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,384,079.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

Monster Beverage Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates. It operates through the following segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The Monster Energy Drinks segment sells ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks to bottlers and full service beverage distributors.

