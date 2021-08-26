Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. Grows Holdings in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD)

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,086 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in TopBuild were worth $808,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 19.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 45,325 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,938,000 after purchasing an additional 7,493 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in TopBuild during the 1st quarter worth $98,000. TFG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TopBuild in the 1st quarter worth $247,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 11.3% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 9,064 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,899,000 after acquiring an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of TopBuild by 9.5% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 22,008 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,609,000 after acquiring an additional 1,913 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

BLD opened at $220.01 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.12 and a beta of 1.54. TopBuild Corp. has a one year low of $141.14 and a one year high of $235.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $200.93.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.27. TopBuild had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 21.78%. The business had revenue of $834.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $807.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.68 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that TopBuild Corp. will post 10.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BLD. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and issued a $234.00 price objective on shares of TopBuild in a report on Monday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded TopBuild from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $223.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their target price on TopBuild from $257.00 to $271.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $221.38.

TopBuild Company Profile

TopBuild Corp. installs and distributes insulation and other building products to the United States construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Distribution. It offers insulation products, rain gutters, glass and windows, afterpaint products, fireproofing and firestopping products, garage doors, fireplaces, closet shelving, roofing materials, accessories, and other products; and insulation installation services.

