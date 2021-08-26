Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $419,000 Holdings in AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB)

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB) by 11.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,005 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 900 shares during the quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AllianceBernstein were worth $419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of AllianceBernstein by 145.1% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,157 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,277 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of AllianceBernstein by 27.3% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 28,429 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,137,000 after buying an additional 6,097 shares during the period. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC bought a new position in AllianceBernstein during the first quarter worth $211,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in AllianceBernstein by 40.1% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 15,152 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $606,000 after buying an additional 4,340 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AllianceBernstein during the first quarter valued at $480,000. 15.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AB opened at $50.78 on Thursday. AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. has a twelve month low of $26.33 and a twelve month high of $51.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.98 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $47.49.

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $881.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $851.20 million. AllianceBernstein had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 20.93%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This is an increase from AllianceBernstein’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.17%. AllianceBernstein’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 125.09%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AB shares. Citigroup raised AllianceBernstein from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $54.50 in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut AllianceBernstein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.36.

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides research services to its clients. It provides its services to investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, banks and thrift institutions, trusts, estates, government agencies, charitable organizations, individuals, corporations, and other business entities.

