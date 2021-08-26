Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. Increases Holdings in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA)

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) by 10.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,354 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 316 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Saia were worth $703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Oak Ridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Saia by 999.6% during the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 536,756 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $123,765,000 after acquiring an additional 487,941 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its stake in shares of Saia by 51.3% in the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 1,264,143 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $291,486,000 after buying an additional 428,541 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its position in Saia by 21.0% in the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 830,375 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $191,468,000 after acquiring an additional 144,353 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Saia by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 602,211 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $138,858,000 after purchasing an additional 123,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Saia by 103.5% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 239,999 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $55,339,000 after acquiring an additional 122,048 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Saia alerts:

SAIA stock opened at $240.89 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $220.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.23. Saia, Inc. has a twelve month low of $117.07 and a twelve month high of $259.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.34. Saia had a return on equity of 18.43% and a net margin of 9.02%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Saia, Inc. will post 7.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SAIA has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Saia in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Saia from $257.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Truist Securities cut their price objective on Saia from $270.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Saia from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Bank of America raised Saia from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $196.00 to $236.00 in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $230.92.

In other news, Director Richard D. Odell sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.03, for a total value of $1,190,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,558,620.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Saia Profile

Saia, Inc operates as a transportation holding company. The firm through its wholly-owned subsidiaries provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload (LTL) services through a single integrated organization. The firm also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited and logistics services across North America.

Featured Article: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Saia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.