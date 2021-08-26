Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 506 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. decreased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,259 shares of the company’s stock after selling 506 shares during the quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Camelot Portfolios LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 5,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. MBE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 9,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 19,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,518,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,988,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $154.71 on Thursday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $108.10 and a 12-month high of $155.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $149.56.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

