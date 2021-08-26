Reed’s (NASDAQ:REED) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Roth Capital

Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Reed’s (NASDAQ:REED) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $1.10 target price on the stock.

Separately, Maxim Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $2.00 target price on shares of Reed’s in a research report on Friday, August 13th.

Shares of REED stock opened at $0.70 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.87. The firm has a market cap of $66.02 million, a PE ratio of -4.15 and a beta of 1.18. Reed’s has a twelve month low of $0.57 and a twelve month high of $1.68.

Reed’s (NASDAQ:REED) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.03). Reed’s had a negative net margin of 30.22% and a negative return on equity of 186.64%.

In other Reed’s news, Director John Bello purchased 135,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.72 per share, for a total transaction of $97,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 10.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Reed’s during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Reed’s by 113.7% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 42,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 22,612 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Reed’s during the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Reed’s during the first quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Reed’s by 21,289.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 100,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 100,061 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.35% of the company’s stock.

Reed’s Company Profile

Reed's, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells natural hand-crafted beverages in the craft specialty foods industry in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, Australia, and South America. Its products include Reed's craft ginger beers; Virgil's craft sodas; Ginger Candy; and Virgil's zero sugar sodas.

