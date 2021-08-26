Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.57 Per Share

Brokerages expect Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM) to post earnings of $1.57 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Regional Management’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.48 and the highest is $1.65. Regional Management posted earnings per share of $1.01 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 55.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Regional Management will report full year earnings of $6.96 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.14 to $7.37. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $5.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.05 to $5.17. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Regional Management.

Regional Management (NYSE:RM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.39. Regional Management had a net margin of 18.49% and a return on equity of 25.75%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. JMP Securities increased their target price on Regional Management from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets cut Regional Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th.

Shares of Regional Management stock traded down $0.81 on Thursday, hitting $56.93. 1,223 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 58,753. The firm has a market capitalization of $585.98 million, a PE ratio of 8.92 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 28.98, a quick ratio of 28.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.32. Regional Management has a 52-week low of $15.87 and a 52-week high of $60.45.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 24th. Regional Management’s payout ratio is 24.27%.

In other news, Director Basswood Capital Management, L sold 3,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.65, for a total transaction of $214,363.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO John D. Schachtel sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total value of $145,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 47,239 shares in the company, valued at $2,645,384. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,545 shares of company stock worth $2,406,252 over the last quarter. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Regional Management during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in Regional Management during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Regional Management during the second quarter worth about $51,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Regional Management during the second quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Acuitas Investments LLC grew its holdings in Regional Management by 3,753.6% during the second quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 3,654,786 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 3,559,946 shares during the period. 98.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Regional Management Corp. engages in the provision of consumer financial services. The firm’s products include small, large, and retail installment loans. It also offers optional payment and collateral protection insurance products. The company was founded by Richard A. Godley and C. Glynn Quattlebaum on March 25, 1987 and is headquartered in Greer, SC.

