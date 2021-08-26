Regis (NYSE:RGS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.63 EPS

Regis (NYSE:RGS) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.63), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Regis had a negative net margin of 40.56% and a negative return on equity of 142.80%.

RGS stock opened at $7.00 on Thursday. Regis has a twelve month low of $4.80 and a twelve month high of $14.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59. The stock has a market cap of $250.53 million, a PE ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 2.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.24.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Regis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Regis stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Regis Co. (NYSE:RGS) by 150.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 236,034 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 141,919 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.66% of Regis worth $2,209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.55% of the company’s stock.

Regis Company Profile

Regis Corp. engages in the ownership, franchise, and operation of beauty salons. It operates through the Company-Owned Salons and Franchise Salons segments. The Company-Owned Salons segment offers hair care and beauty services and retail products to customers in United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico.

