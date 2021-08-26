Renalytix AI (NASDAQ:RNLX) Stock Price Up 5.9%

Renalytix AI plc (NASDAQ:RNLX)’s stock price rose 5.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $25.49 and last traded at $24.88. Approximately 406 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 114,923 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.50.

RNLX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Renalytix AI in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Renalytix AI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 19th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $910.10 million and a P/E ratio of -159.31. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.88.

Renalytix AI (NASDAQ:RNLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 15th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $0.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.61 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Renalytix AI plc will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Renalytix AI during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Renalytix AI by 203.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,341 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Renalytix AI during the second quarter worth approximately $57,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Renalytix AI during the second quarter worth approximately $166,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Renalytix AI during the first quarter worth approximately $196,000. 16.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Renalytix AI (NASDAQ:RNLX)

Renalytix AI plc develops artificial intelligence-enabled in vitro diagnostic solutions for kidney diseases. The company offers KidneyIntelX, a diagnostic platform that employs an artificial intelligence-enabled algorithm that combines various data inputs, including validated blood-based biomarkers, inherited genetics and personalized patient data from electronic health record, and systems to generate a unique patient risk score.

