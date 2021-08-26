Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) Coverage Initiated at Bank of America

Bank of America began coverage on shares of Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) in a research note published on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on RCII. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Rent-A-Center from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Rent-A-Center from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Rent-A-Center from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Rent-A-Center from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $69.67.

Shares of RCII opened at $64.65 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $56.35. Rent-A-Center has a fifty-two week low of $27.83 and a fifty-two week high of $67.76. The stock has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.52 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.27. Rent-A-Center had a return on equity of 46.39% and a net margin of 6.13%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Rent-A-Center will post 6.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. Rent-A-Center’s payout ratio is 35.13%.

In related news, CFO Maureen B. Short sold 22,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.01, for a total value of $1,477,352.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mitchell E. Fadel sold 27,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.37, for a total value of $1,745,714.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Rent-A-Center by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,104,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,708,000 after buying an additional 124,129 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in Rent-A-Center by 25.1% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 24,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Rent-A-Center by 1.7% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 111,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,423,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in Rent-A-Center in the first quarter valued at approximately $611,000. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Rent-A-Center by 3.0% in the first quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 108,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,282,000 after purchasing an additional 3,130 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.84% of the company’s stock.

About Rent-A-Center

Rent-A-Center, Inc engages in the provision of furniture, electronics, appliances, computers, and smartphones through flexible rental purchase agreements. It operates through the following segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Preferred Lease, Mexico, and Franchising. The Rent-A-Center Business segment consists of company-owned rent-to-own stores in the United States and Puerto Rico.

