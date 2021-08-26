Reservoir Media (NASDAQ:RSVR) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Roth Capital

Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Reservoir Media (NASDAQ:RSVR) in a report published on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of Reservoir Media stock opened at $7.99 on Monday. Reservoir Media has a 52-week low of $7.10 and a 52-week high of $11.58.

Reservoir Media Company Profile

Roth CH Acquisition Co II entered into a definitive agreement and plan of merger for a business combination with Reservoir Holdings Inc

