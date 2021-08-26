Reviewing Jaws Spitfire Acquisition (NYSE:SPFR) & Enviro Technologies U.S. (OTCMKTS:EVTN)

Jaws Spitfire Acquisition (NYSE:SPFR) and Enviro Technologies U.S. (OTCMKTS:EVTN) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Jaws Spitfire Acquisition and Enviro Technologies U.S.’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jaws Spitfire Acquisition N/A N/A -$1.77 million N/A N/A Enviro Technologies U.S. $80,000.00 4.64 -$1.03 million N/A N/A

Enviro Technologies U.S. has higher revenue and earnings than Jaws Spitfire Acquisition.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Jaws Spitfire Acquisition and Enviro Technologies U.S., as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Jaws Spitfire Acquisition 0 0 1 0 3.00 Enviro Technologies U.S. 0 0 0 0 N/A

Jaws Spitfire Acquisition presently has a consensus price target of $13.00, indicating a potential upside of 30.78%. Given Jaws Spitfire Acquisition’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Jaws Spitfire Acquisition is more favorable than Enviro Technologies U.S..

Profitability

This table compares Jaws Spitfire Acquisition and Enviro Technologies U.S.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jaws Spitfire Acquisition N/A N/A N/A Enviro Technologies U.S. -760.50% N/A -100.33%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

57.5% of Jaws Spitfire Acquisition shares are owned by institutional investors. 31.3% of Enviro Technologies U.S. shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Jaws Spitfire Acquisition beats Enviro Technologies U.S. on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Jaws Spitfire Acquisition

Jaws Spitfire Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company, formerly known as Spitfire Acquisition Corporation, was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Miami Beach, Florida.

About Enviro Technologies U.S.

Enviro Technologies US, Inc. engages in the provision of environmental and industrial separation applications. It manufactures and develops Voraxial Separator, which provides a method to separate large volumes of solids and liquids with specific gravities and without the need of a pressure drop. The company was founded by Alberto Di Bella on October 19, 1964 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, FL.

