Reviewing Prometheus Biosciences (NASDAQ:RXDX) and Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC)

Prometheus Biosciences (NASDAQ:RXDX) and Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Prometheus Biosciences and Bausch Health Companies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Prometheus Biosciences N/A N/A N/A Bausch Health Companies -15.18% 1,271.62% 5.43%

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Prometheus Biosciences and Bausch Health Companies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Prometheus Biosciences 0 0 4 0 3.00 Bausch Health Companies 1 3 4 0 2.38

Prometheus Biosciences presently has a consensus target price of $32.25, suggesting a potential upside of 43.65%. Bausch Health Companies has a consensus target price of $34.40, suggesting a potential upside of 19.24%. Given Prometheus Biosciences’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Prometheus Biosciences is more favorable than Bausch Health Companies.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

61.0% of Prometheus Biosciences shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.5% of Bausch Health Companies shares are held by institutional investors. 13.8% of Bausch Health Companies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Prometheus Biosciences and Bausch Health Companies’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Prometheus Biosciences $1.23 million 709.38 -$37.14 million N/A N/A Bausch Health Companies $8.03 billion 1.29 -$560.00 million $3.99 7.23

Prometheus Biosciences has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Bausch Health Companies.

Prometheus Biosciences Company Profile

Prometheus Biosciences, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of precision therapeutics and companion diagnostics products for the treatment and diagnosis of inflammatory bowel diseases (IBD). Its products include PRA023, a Phase I clinical trial IgG1 humanized monoclonal antibody (mAb); PR600, an anti- tumor necrosis factor mAb for IBD; PR300, a G-protein coupled receptor modulator small molecule for IBD; PR1800, anti-chemokine mAb for IBD; and PR2100, an anti-inflammatory cytokine mAb for IBD. The company has a diagnostics development and collaboration agreement with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited; co-development and manufacturing agreement with Dr. Falk Pharma GmbH; license agreement with Cedars-Sinai Medical Center; and strategic collaboration with Millennium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. was formerly known as Precision IBD, Inc. and changed its name to Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. in October 2019. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in San Diego, California.

Bausch Health Companies Company Profile

Bausch Health Cos., Inc. engages in the development, manufacture and market of a range of branded, generic and branded generic pharmaceuticals, medical devices and over-the-counter products. It operates through the following segments: The Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics and Diversified Products. The Bausch + Lomb/International segment consists of the sale of pharmaceutical products, over-the-counter products, and medical devices products. The Salix segment consists of sales in the U.S. of GI products. The Ortho Dermatologics segment consists of sales in the U.S. of Ortho Dermatologics (dermatological) products and global sales of Solta medical aesthetic devices. The Diversified Products segment consists of sales in the U.S. of pharmaceutical products in the areas of neurology and certain other therapeutic classes, in the U.S. of generic products, in the U.S. of dentistry products. The company was founded on March 29, 1994 and is headquartered in Laval, Canada.

