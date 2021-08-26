Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) Trading Down 3.7%

Shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM) traded down 3.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $12.37 and last traded at $12.38. 1,411 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 409,368 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.85.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $57.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.17.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $626.58 million, a PE ratio of -9.18 and a beta of 1.44.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.05. Sell-side analysts forecast that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 10,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 231.6% during the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 1,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 313.3% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,463 shares during the last quarter. 92.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing and commercializing peptide therapeutics for the treatment of gastrointestinal diseases and genetic deficiencies. The firm focuses on the treatment for Prader-Willi Syndrome and Pro-Opiomelanocortin deficiency obesity.

