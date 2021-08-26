Rice Partnership LLC Acquires 2,136 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Rice Partnership LLC raised its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 78,942 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,136 shares during the quarter. NextEra Energy comprises 1.8% of Rice Partnership LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Rice Partnership LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $5,785,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 30,066,401 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,266,842,000 after buying an additional 1,044,918 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,153,018 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,037,133,000 after buying an additional 546,944 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.1% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 11,709,499 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $858,072,000 after purchasing an additional 128,517 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 7.0% during the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 10,640,983 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $804,565,000 after purchasing an additional 699,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.7% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 9,094,532 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $687,638,000 after purchasing an additional 154,600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.91% of the company’s stock.

NEE has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on NextEra Energy from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Barclays dropped their price target on NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on NextEra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.85.

NextEra Energy stock traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $83.94. The company had a trading volume of 79,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,057,950. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.00. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.79 and a 12 month high of $87.69. The company has a market capitalization of $164.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.00, a PEG ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.19.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 18.69%. The business had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be paid a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

In related news, EVP Deborah H. Caplan sold 6,896 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $517,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 123,339 shares in the company, valued at $9,250,425. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 4,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $349,944.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,355,612. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,217 shares of company stock valued at $1,759,564 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

