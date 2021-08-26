Rice Partnership LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Rice Partnership LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 986 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 10 shares during the quarter. Rice Partnership LLC’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $1,366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd lifted its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 120.0% in the 1st quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 22 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 24 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 63.2% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 31 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. 84.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MTD shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,303.00 to $1,455.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,195.71.

In related news, insider Christian Magloth sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,486.18, for a total value of $1,857,725.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider La Guerroniere Marc De sold 3,627 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,536.74, for a total value of $5,573,755.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 33,096 shares of company stock worth $50,014,662 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

MTD stock traded down $5.77 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1,554.85. The company had a trading volume of 828 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,221. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.37. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 52 week low of $926.88 and a 52 week high of $1,563.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1,458.26. The company has a market capitalization of $35.94 billion, a PE ratio of 52.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.00.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.64 by $0.46. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 263.52% and a net margin of 20.51%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.29 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 32.86 EPS for the current year.

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc is a supplier of precision instruments and services. The firm manufactures weighing instruments for use in laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications. It also manufactures several related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; and also, metal detection and other end-of-line inspection systems used in production and packaging and provides solutions for use in certain process analytics applications.

