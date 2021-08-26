Rice Partnership LLC Purchases 837 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Rice Partnership LLC increased its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 20,907 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 837 shares during the quarter. McDonald’s accounts for 1.5% of Rice Partnership LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Rice Partnership LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $4,829,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MCD. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in McDonald’s by 40.3% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,888,377 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $871,882,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116,967 shares in the last quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s during the first quarter worth about $213,957,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in McDonald’s by 1.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,462,592 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $11,534,826,000 after acquiring an additional 714,829 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in McDonald’s by 22.2% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,443,349 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $771,792,000 after acquiring an additional 624,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in McDonald’s by 9.6% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,472,300 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,450,702,000 after acquiring an additional 566,813 shares in the last quarter. 60.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Kevin M. Ozan sold 47,649 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.90, for a total value of $11,621,591.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,922,603.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,493 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.45, for a total value of $606,920.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $823,834.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

MCD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on McDonald’s from $253.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on McDonald’s from $268.00 to $269.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on McDonald’s from $263.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Argus upped their price objective on McDonald’s from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on McDonald’s from $252.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. McDonald’s currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.72.

Shares of MCD traded down $1.27 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $237.56. The stock had a trading volume of 52,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,761,308. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $202.73 and a 12 month high of $247.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $236.27. The firm has a market cap of $177.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.64.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.26. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 83.98% and a net margin of 31.72%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 8.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 85.29%.

About McDonald’s

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

