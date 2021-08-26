Rice Partnership LLC Sells 50 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Rice Partnership LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,613 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Rice Partnership LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.6% during the second quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,445 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $664,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 7,324 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,988,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256 shares in the last quarter. Ballast Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 44,942 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487 shares in the last quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 55.0% during the 2nd quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 2,124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dash Acquisitions Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $253,000.

Shares of IWF stock traded down $0.83 on Thursday, reaching $286.77. 35,958 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,376,658. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $277.87. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $204.55 and a one year high of $287.89.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

