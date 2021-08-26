Riskified Ltd (NYSE:RSKD) to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of ($1.41) Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts

Riskified Ltd (NYSE:RSKD) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Riskified in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, August 23rd. Truist Securiti analyst T. Tillman expects that the company will post earnings of ($1.41) per share for the quarter. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Riskified’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.37) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.43) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.39) EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Riskified in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Riskified in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Riskified in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Riskified in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Riskified in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.38.

NYSE:RSKD opened at $26.05 on Wednesday. Riskified has a 1-year low of $25.50 and a 1-year high of $29.89.

About Riskified

Riskified Ltd. provides fraud management platform enabling frictionless eCommerce. The company’s platform identifies the individual behind each online interaction, helping merchants Riskified’s customers eliminate risk and uncertainty from their business. Riskified Ltd. is based in NEW YORK.

