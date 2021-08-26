Riskified (NYSE:RSKD) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Truist Financial

Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Riskified (NYSE:RSKD) in a report issued on Monday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on RSKD. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Riskified in a research note on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. William Blair assumed coverage on Riskified in a research note on Monday. They set an outperform rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Riskified in a research report on Monday. They set a neutral rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Riskified in a research report on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Securities assumed coverage on Riskified in a research report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $33.38.

Shares of NYSE RSKD opened at $26.05 on Monday. Riskified has a 1 year low of $25.50 and a 1 year high of $29.89.

Riskified Ltd. provides fraud management platform enabling frictionless eCommerce. The company’s platform identifies the individual behind each online interaction, helping merchants Riskified’s customers eliminate risk and uncertainty from their business. Riskified Ltd. is based in NEW YORK.

