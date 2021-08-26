Riskified (NYSE:RSKD) Research Coverage Started at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Riskified (NYSE:RSKD) in a research note published on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on RSKD. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Riskified in a research note on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Riskified in a research note on Monday. They set a neutral rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Riskified in a research note on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Riskified in a research note on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Riskified has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $33.38.

Riskified stock opened at $26.05 on Monday. Riskified has a fifty-two week low of $25.50 and a fifty-two week high of $29.89.

Riskified Ltd. provides fraud management platform enabling frictionless eCommerce. The company’s platform identifies the individual behind each online interaction, helping merchants Riskified’s customers eliminate risk and uncertainty from their business. Riskified Ltd. is based in NEW YORK.

