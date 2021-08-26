Robust Token Reaches One Day Volume of $165,355.00 (RBT)

Robust Token (CURRENCY:RBT) traded up 76.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 26th. Robust Token has a total market cap of $1.22 million and approximately $165,355.00 worth of Robust Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Robust Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $35.22 or 0.00074810 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Robust Token has traded up 20.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002125 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002336 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.29 or 0.00051601 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $58.88 or 0.00125065 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $73.69 or 0.00156513 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00003512 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $47,120.67 or 1.00087992 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $485.76 or 0.01031800 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,022.10 or 0.06419169 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Robust Token Coin Profile

Robust Token’s total supply is 94,057 coins and its circulating supply is 34,607 coins. Robust Token’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Robust Token is https://reddit.com/r/robustprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “A crypto currency aiming to be simple. Otherwise not much information available. “

Robust Token Coin Trading

