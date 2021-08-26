Rocket Vault-RocketX Trading Up 5.3% Over Last 7 Days (RVF)

Rocket Vault-RocketX (CURRENCY:RVF) traded 4.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 26th. During the last week, Rocket Vault-RocketX has traded up 5.3% against the US dollar. One Rocket Vault-RocketX coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0693 or 0.00000149 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Rocket Vault-RocketX has a total market cap of $2.51 million and $1.53 million worth of Rocket Vault-RocketX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002146 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.05 or 0.00051622 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002905 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.40 or 0.00013732 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002146 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.52 or 0.00052622 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $345.59 or 0.00741648 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.41 or 0.00097459 BTC.

Rocket Vault-RocketX Profile

Rocket Vault-RocketX (RVF) is a coin. It was first traded on April 8th, 2021. Rocket Vault-RocketX’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 36,183,420 coins. Rocket Vault-RocketX’s official Twitter account is @RocketVault_

According to CryptoCompare, “Rocket Vault is a one-stop solution to simplify crypto value investing. Its Smart Vault is powered by advanced predictive analytics and machine learning and integrates with leading cryptocurrency exchanges. Rocket Vault uses advanced Machine Learning to identify tokens with high investment potential for delivering highest APY in stable coins and other cryptocurrency assets. “

Buying and Selling Rocket Vault-RocketX

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rocket Vault-RocketX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rocket Vault-RocketX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rocket Vault-RocketX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

