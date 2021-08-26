Rockshield Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:RKSCF) Short Interest Update

Rockshield Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:RKSCF) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 27,400 shares, a growth of 878.6% from the July 29th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 167,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

RKSCF stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.62. The stock had a trading volume of 21,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,214. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.47. Rockshield Capital has a 52-week low of $0.04 and a 52-week high of $0.63.

Rockshield Capital Company Profile

Rockshield Capital Corp. engages in the provision of venture capital funding to early stage seed investments and investment in marketable securities. The company was founded on October 23, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

