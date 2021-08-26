Roger Fradin Sells 133,200 Shares of Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE:JBI) Stock

Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE:JBI) Director Roger Fradin sold 133,200 shares of Janus International Group stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.68, for a total value of $1,955,376.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,799,499 shares in the company, valued at $41,096,645.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Roger Fradin also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, August 20th, Roger Fradin sold 240,000 shares of Janus International Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.84, for a total value of $3,561,600.00.
- On Wednesday, August 18th, Roger Fradin sold 46,800 shares of Janus International Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.91, for a total value of $650,988.00.
Shares of JBI stock opened at $14.90 on Thursday. Janus International Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.06 and a 1-year high of $15.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.57.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in Janus International Group in the second quarter valued at about $1,427,000. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new position in Janus International Group in the second quarter valued at about $310,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new position in Janus International Group in the second quarter valued at about $22,506,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Janus International Group in the second quarter valued at about $371,000. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new stake in shares of Janus International Group in the second quarter worth about $10,161,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.00% of the company’s stock.
Separately, KeyCorp assumed coverage on Janus International Group in a report on Friday, August 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock.
About Janus International Group
Janus International Group, LLC designs, manufactures, and installs steel roll-up doors and building components for self-storage, industrial, and commercial door dealer markets. Its products include self-storage doors, wind load self-storage doors, and swing doors; interior hallway systems and locker systems; commercial roll up doors, including tension holding devices, spiral torque tubes, and adjustment in bracket systems; relocatable storage containers and movable additional storage structures; electronic locks, overlocks, and monitoring products for roll-up doors; and options, such as vision panels, insulation materials, upgrade repair kits, pantheon operators, and hoist operators.
Featured Story: Earnings Reports
Receive News & Ratings for Janus International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.