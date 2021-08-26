Roger Fradin Sells 133,200 Shares of Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE:JBI) Stock

Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE:JBI) Director Roger Fradin sold 133,200 shares of Janus International Group stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.68, for a total value of $1,955,376.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,799,499 shares in the company, valued at $41,096,645.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Roger Fradin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 20th, Roger Fradin sold 240,000 shares of Janus International Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.84, for a total value of $3,561,600.00.

On Wednesday, August 18th, Roger Fradin sold 46,800 shares of Janus International Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.91, for a total value of $650,988.00.

Shares of JBI stock opened at $14.90 on Thursday. Janus International Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.06 and a 1-year high of $15.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.57.

Janus International Group (NYSE:JBI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $174.18 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Janus International Group, Inc. will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in Janus International Group in the second quarter valued at about $1,427,000. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new position in Janus International Group in the second quarter valued at about $310,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new position in Janus International Group in the second quarter valued at about $22,506,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Janus International Group in the second quarter valued at about $371,000. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new stake in shares of Janus International Group in the second quarter worth about $10,161,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, KeyCorp assumed coverage on Janus International Group in a report on Friday, August 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock.

About Janus International Group

Janus International Group, LLC designs, manufactures, and installs steel roll-up doors and building components for self-storage, industrial, and commercial door dealer markets. Its products include self-storage doors, wind load self-storage doors, and swing doors; interior hallway systems and locker systems; commercial roll up doors, including tension holding devices, spiral torque tubes, and adjustment in bracket systems; relocatable storage containers and movable additional storage structures; electronic locks, overlocks, and monitoring products for roll-up doors; and options, such as vision panels, insulation materials, upgrade repair kits, pantheon operators, and hoist operators.

