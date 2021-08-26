Rollins Financial Boosts Stock Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Rollins Financial lifted its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 9.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 809 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the quarter. Rollins Financial’s holdings in Netflix were worth $427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Netflix in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 1,500.0% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 64 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 423.1% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 68 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NFLX. KGI Securities began coverage on Netflix in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $590.00 target price (up previously from $575.00) on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $620.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Netflix from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $700.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $610.23.

Shares of Netflix stock traded up $4.60 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $552.18. The company had a trading volume of 61,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,119,312. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $244.39 billion, a PE ratio of 56.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $525.21. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $458.60 and a 52-week high of $593.29.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.16 by ($0.19). Netflix had a return on equity of 36.49% and a net margin of 15.92%. The company had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.59 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 939 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $510.16, for a total transaction of $479,040.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 8,960 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $513.41, for a total value of $4,600,153.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,498 shares in the company, valued at $769,088.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

