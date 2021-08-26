Rollins Financial Has $944,000 Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Rollins Financial lowered its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) by 7.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,802 shares of the company’s stock after selling 719 shares during the quarter. Rollins Financial’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $944,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 9.9% during the second quarter. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC now owns 82,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,902,000 after buying an additional 7,461 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 5.3% during the second quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 15,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,653,000 after buying an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $68,000. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 14.7% during the second quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 4,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 5.1% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 67,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,253,000 after buying an additional 3,297 shares in the last quarter.

EFG stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $110.76. The company had a trading volume of 343,514 shares. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $108.85. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $67.58 and a 52 week high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

