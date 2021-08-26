Rollins Financial Sells 1,633 Shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Rollins Financial lowered its position in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,633 shares during the period. Rollins Financial’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $634,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DraftKings during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in DraftKings in the second quarter worth $26,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in DraftKings by 77.0% in the second quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in DraftKings by 137.5% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DraftKings during the first quarter worth $29,000. 49.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get DraftKings alerts:

NASDAQ DKNG traded down $1.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $59.04. 545,172 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,378,988. DraftKings Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.47 and a 52-week high of $74.38. The company has a market cap of $23.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.22 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a quick ratio of 4.72, a current ratio of 4.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.31.

In other DraftKings news, insider Matthew Kalish sold 57,692 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.72, for a total value of $2,926,138.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,880,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,380,481.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Shalom Meckenzie sold 21,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $1,083,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,717,776 shares of company stock valued at $189,022,203. 62.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on DKNG shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of DraftKings from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of DraftKings in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cannonball Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of DraftKings in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. DraftKings presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.83.

DraftKings Company Profile

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

Featured Article: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG).

Receive News & Ratings for DraftKings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DraftKings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.