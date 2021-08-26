Rollins Financial Sells 500 Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Rollins Financial cut its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) by 7.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,652 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Rollins Financial’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. First Command Bank raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 204.9% in the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 3,093,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,789,000 after buying an additional 2,078,774 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $26,026,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 12.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,997,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,196,000 after buying an additional 328,431 shares during the period. Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 31.8% in the second quarter. Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC now owns 775,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,051,000 after buying an additional 187,289 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 9,359.8% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 104,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,269,000 after buying an additional 103,519 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA DGRO traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $52.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,859,313. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $51.35. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $38.22 and a 12-month high of $53.11.

