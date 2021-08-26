Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 2,265 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,194 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,265 shares during the quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $2,479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Condor Capital Management raised its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 0.6% during the first quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 6,952 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,690,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 1.8% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,411 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 0.4% in the first quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 10,613 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,581,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. increased its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 4.3% in the first quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 1,137 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arjuna Capital increased its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 1.2% in the first quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 3,811 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $927,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.17% of the company’s stock.

In other Becton, Dickinson and news, Director Claire Fraser sold 387 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.58, for a total transaction of $97,361.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 266 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.30, for a total transaction of $64,451.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,355.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 919 shares of company stock worth $226,265 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BDX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $276.93 to $265.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays started coverage on Becton, Dickinson and in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $270.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Becton, Dickinson and from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $262.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $272.33.

NYSE BDX traded up $0.53 on Thursday, reaching $247.53. 1,133,671 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,354,928. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $247.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $71.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.76. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12 month low of $219.50 and a 12 month high of $267.37.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.51 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 16.26% and a net margin of 9.72%. The company’s revenue was up 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.20 EPS. Research analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 8th. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is 32.55%.

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

