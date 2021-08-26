Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 6,000 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 6.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,746 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $4,969,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CSCO. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in Cisco Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 43.2% in the 1st quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 716 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 48.4% in the 2nd quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 705 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 55.2% in the 1st quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 776 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CSCO. Credit Suisse Group set a $56.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Wednesday. DZ Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $51.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. MKM Partners started coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cisco Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.80.

In related news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,518 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.40, for a total value of $205,451.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 6,543 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.69, for a total value of $390,551.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 117,512 shares of company stock valued at $6,736,902 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

CSCO stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $59.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 975,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,332,318. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.28 and a 12 month high of $60.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $249.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $54.72.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $13.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.04 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.82% and a net margin of 21.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

