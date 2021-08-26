Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 38.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 107,594 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 29,628 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF makes up approximately 1.3% of Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $8,487,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFA. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,164,000. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown now owns 5,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 5,620 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 1,170 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 11,186 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $849,000 after buying an additional 1,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 102.1% during the 1st quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 8,975 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $681,000 after buying an additional 4,534 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.93% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

Shares of EFA traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $79.90. 1,555,040 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,464,422. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $60.97 and a 52 week high of $82.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $79.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Further Reading: Cost of Debt

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.