Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC Has $10.11 Million Stock Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 74,915 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 326 shares during the quarter. The Procter & Gamble comprises approximately 1.6% of Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $10,108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,481,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 950,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,731,000 after purchasing an additional 8,664 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC grew its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 11,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 38.0% during the 2nd quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 10,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after purchasing an additional 2,940 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 57,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,806,000 after purchasing an additional 2,751 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PG traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $142.35. 381,266 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,084,472. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $139.22. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $121.54 and a 12-month high of $146.92. The stock has a market cap of $348.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $18.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.38 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 18.80%. The Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd were given a $0.8698 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 22nd. This is an increase from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is 61.48%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PG. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI began coverage on The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $163.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.58.

In other news, CAO Michael G. Homan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.04, for a total transaction of $1,440,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Carolyn M. Tastad sold 7,772 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.77, for a total value of $1,101,836.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 541,024 shares of company stock worth $77,277,688 in the last ninety days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

