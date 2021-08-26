Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC Has $2.04 Million Stock Position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 9.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares during the quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $2,037,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CB. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Chubb by 272.7% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Chubb in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in Chubb in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Summit Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in Chubb in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Chubb in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.71% of the company’s stock.

CB traded down $2.37 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $184.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,672,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,933,920. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.86 billion, a PE ratio of 10.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $169.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. Chubb Limited has a twelve month low of $111.93 and a twelve month high of $187.90.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.61. Chubb had a return on equity of 8.70% and a net margin of 20.42%. The firm had revenue of $9.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.56) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 12.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Chubb declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Monday, July 19th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. Chubb’s payout ratio is presently 43.78%.

In other Chubb news, Director Michael G. Atieh sold 2,944 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.20, for a total value of $548,172.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 37,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,992,927.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Theodore Shasta sold 290 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.46, for a total value of $49,723.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,760,506. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,024 shares of company stock worth $8,681,754 in the last three months. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities raised their price target on Chubb from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Argus raised Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Chubb from $184.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Chubb from $142.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Chubb in a research note on Monday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.06.

About Chubb

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

