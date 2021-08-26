Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 1.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 78,895 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,308 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $4,285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sawyer & Company Inc bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 125.9% in the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 811 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 237.6% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 827 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000.

Shares of VWO traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $50.81. 10,139,344 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,882,502. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $41.53 and a twelve month high of $56.66. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.28.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

