Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 948 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,103 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 948 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC now owns 7,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,147,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank boosted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 5,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $893,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 6.5% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.8% during the first quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 6,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $968,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock traded down $0.79 during trading on Thursday, reaching $161.47. 1,197,942 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,359,043. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $158.02. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1 year low of $124.14 and a 1 year high of $163.16.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

